Nestlé terminates existing share buyback program, will start new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion on January 3, 2022

, Nestlé S.A. will start a new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion on January 3, 2022. The company expects to buy around CHF 10 billion of shares in the first twelve months. The new share buyback program shall be completed by the end of December 2024.





Concurrently with this press release, Nestlé S.A. has published the details of the program in a buyback notice. The volume of monthly share buybacks will depend on market conditions. Should any sizable acquisitions take place, the amount of the share buyback program will be adjusted accordingly.