Further curtailment of production at Slovalco







The decision will bring production down to around 60% of capacity and comes in response to very high electricity prices showing no sign of improvement in the short term.





Slovalco is currently in the process of executing a previous decision to curtail production down to 80% by December 31. Further curtailment will start at the end of January 2022. A further reduction of capacity down to 60% corresponds to an additional annual reduction of 35,000 tonnes of production.





The curtailment decision will affect primary foundry alloy volumes at Slovalco. Customer commitments will be fulfilled from Hydros Norwegian production system. Slovalcos remelting operation is not affected by the curtailment. Slovalco will continue to monitor the situation closely in the coming weeks and months.





Slovalco is a fully consolidated aluminium smelter in Hydro, owned 55.3% by Hydro Aluminium AS and 44.7% by Penta Investments Group. Slovalco has an annual production capacity of 175,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and a casthouse capacity of approximately 250,000 tonnes.