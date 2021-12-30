Sky selects UEI to provide remote control for new Sky Box

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has been selected by Sky New Zealand to provide an easy-to-use voice remote control.





Development of Skys new hybrid set top box is progressing at pace, with the selection of international partners to advance various components of the new Sky Box. The new Sky Box is expected to be in customers homes by the middle of 2022 and is part of Skys strategy to be the primary entertainment provider in New Zealand homes.





The hybrid box will combine both satellite and internet technology to bring the best in high quality video and audio to every connected home in New Zealand. It will combine the reliability of satellite TV with the flexibility of internet-delivered on-demand content and streaming apps and create a customized experience to suit customers future viewing needs. Having selected Googles Android TV Operator Tier as the operating system for the new box, Sky has now selected Universal Electronics (UEI) to provide the remote control for the new Sky Box.





UEI is the worlds leading supplier of remote-control units and control technology for entertainment and smart home devices and has supplied more than 140 million voice remotes to pay-TV operators globally.





Sky worked with customers and UEI to design an evolved remote control that maintained key layout and navigation characteristics to make the change as seamless as possible for Sky customers. The remote will be Skys first that is voice capable, simplifying customers viewing experience through voice commands and increasing accessibility for users who are blind or low vision.



The new remote control is also both Infrared and Bluetooth Low Energy capable  no line of sight is required via Bluetooth, providing an improved customer experience.





Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney says: We are excited to be evolving our Sky Box to give customers an even better viewing experience and using innovative technology to meet their future needs as well as attracting new customers.



Feedback from our customers has been at the heart of the Sky Box development programme from day one, and this new partnership with UEI will allow us to deliver on what matters most to customers for the new box.



Kuldip Johal, UEI VP Video Service Providers said: UEI is excited to be selected by Sky as a trusted partner to provide a great user experience for control of their new Sky Box.





Sky New Zealand understands an easy-to-use remote control is an integral part of an intuitive user experience. UEI is very glad to be partnering with Sky New Zealand on a voice remote that strikes the right balance between simplicity and sophistication, unlocks all functionality of Skys service, and complements the set-top boxs minimalist aesthetic.





About UEI



UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for more than three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform. Since 2015, UEI has shipped more than 100 million of its voice-enabled remote controls to customers around the world.





Safe Harbor Statement



