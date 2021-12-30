Philips completes cancellation of 33.5 million shares

. These shares were acquired through open market purchases in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, Philips had already entered into a number of forward transactions, covering approximately half of this program, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024.





Further details on Philips current repurchase program and previous programs can be found here.





* For capital reduction purposes

