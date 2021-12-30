Peakware.com Acquired by Repthewild.com

As Rep The Wild continues to grow, company officials are excited to announce the acquisition of the domain, Peakware.com. This acquisition will help Rep The Wild offer more services to outdoor-loving, adventure-seeking internet users.

What was Peakware?

Peakware was an encyclopedia of mountain peaks geared towards climbers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Since 1997, the website has provided outdoor lovers with mountains of information and photos on the peaks of the world.

The website launched in 1998 — three months before Google was launched.

As of 2019, Peakware’s database contained nearly 17,000 peaks — nearly every mountain in the world.

What is Rep The Wild?

From camping to fishing, hiking, cycling and snow sports, Rep The Wild provides research-based outdoor gear reviews and travel destination guides to allow people to thrive outside.

The acquisition will allow Rep The Wild to continue providing mountain peak guides, photos and other data points to its growing offerings for outdoorsmen or women.

Rep The Wild’s goal is to help outdoor enthusiasts reconnect with nature by providing the best researched and trusted outdoor gear reviews and travel destination guides.

You can read the full press release here.