Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women to set up Center of Excellence and State-of-the-Art R&D Center

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), a renowned premier educational institution, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today. The collaboration is primarily aimed for developing and setting up a State-of-Art testing lab and equipment and Electric Vehicle battery charging station in the IGDTUW premise to carry out various research and consultancy work.

DETAILS OF MoU- OSM AND IGDTUW JOINTLY WORKING ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES Area of cooperation Part of vehicle Target to achieve Technology Battery & BMS Chemistry and materials selection for Li-Ion battery. Thermal management for India. Charge/discharge rate and performance, life enhancement. Communication with the vehicle control system. Powertrain Selection and design of Motor. Drive train design for optimisation. In-wheel motor technology development. Electronics Power electronics design and development for our all EVs. Charging system New charging system development for our vehicles. Protocol and communication system. Telematics Telematics to capture vehicle data, users data on real time basis. Overall vehicle architecture Design and simulation on chassis, body. FEA for suspension. Performance Battery & Drivetrain How to achieve Higher km/wh. End of life battery usage. Efficiency enhancement of drivetrain. NVH reduction. Mileage increase to 300 km single charge. Racing car Complete vehicle development, testing and performance evaluation as per design criteria As per design criteria agreed. Complete design, development and sample manufacturing as per the technology mandate to the students.

On signing of the MoU, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said “I firmly support women empowerment. Our association with IGDTUW is a step forward towards building a brighter future for women engineers. OSM’s State-of-the-Art R&D centre is offering internship opportunities to deserving students from the Institute. We strongly believe that a wonderful combination of their educational capabilities and real life experiences at OSM will create wonders in the EV industry and this will further encourage young women engineers to be part of the electric revolution.”

Talking about the collaboration with IGDTUW, Mr. Narang added “I would like to thank Honorable Vice Chancellor of IGDTUW, Dr. Amita Dev for giving us an opportunity to join forces with IGDTUW. Partnering with the best premier university will not only contribute to India but to the whole world, through excellence in scientific and technical education and research, which will ultimately serve as a treasured resource for industry and society as a whole.”

Honorable Vice Chancellor of IGDTUW, Dr. Amita Dev said, “The collaboration between OSM and IGDTUW will reinforce the research and development in the field of Electric Vehicles technology. This collaboration will be very promising in the development of state of art curriculum in the field of latest Automotive and Mobility technology which will further open a plethora of opportunities for the IGDTUW fraternity to work and solve real time industrial and research problems in the area of upcoming Electric Vehicle technology. I am very optimistic and hopeful that the collaboration between IGDTUW and OSM will go a long way and the combined efforts of both organizations will reap long lasting benefits for the society and our country in a true manner.”

Under the alliance Omega Seiki Mobility will be working on Design, simulation, testing, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development for Electric Vehicles, Battery packs, telematics and including efficiency and performance improvement of OSM’s existing vehicles with the students of IGDTUW. The company will be also working with the students of IGDTUW in designing, developing and sample manufacturing a racing car model for contesting in various competitions globally.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.