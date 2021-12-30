CREDAI announces 11th Edition of Hyderabad Property Show 2022 CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show the Most Credible Property Show to be held from 11th to 13th February 2022

CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, today announced the 11th edition of the Hyderabad Property show 2022. CREDAI senior leadership team comprising of Mr. P. Rama Krishna Rao, President, Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Vice Presidents Mr. G Anand Reddy, Mr. K Rajeshwar, Mr. N Jaideep Reddy and Mr. B Jagannath Rao Treasurer Mr. Aditya Gowra, and Joint Secretaries Mr. K. Rambabu and Mr. Shivraj Thakur along with other EC members of CREDAI Hyderabad were present. The property show is planned to keep in mind all the COVID protocols, the same has been incorporated in the stall designs and exhibition layouts.

CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2022, the most credible property show, will be held from 11th to 13th February 2022 at Hitex, Hyderabad. The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under a single umbrella. The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities. This year, the property show has bigger stall sizes, more open spaces, bigger corridors, a big Lounge for meetings because of the COVID protocols. The event will present only TS-RERA approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. P Ramakrishna Rao, President, CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “The real estate sector in the vibrant city of Hyderabad has been robust and growing rapidly. The past two years were challenging for everyone. Hyderabad has emerged as a major centre for IT/ ITeS sector due to the presence of a rich talent pool, a rapidly evolving culture that welcomes people to make the city their home. Besides, the stable government and proactive governance bringing innovative policies like TS-iPASS and forward-looking Industrial Policy that encourages several marquee international companies to set and grow the industrial base in the city. Availability of ample, plug-n-play office infrastructure, at reasonable pricing, is further attracting more companies to set up office bases in the city. Moreover, the city is also a global hub for the pharma sector contributing to 1/3rd of the global vaccine requirement, besides BFSI and a robust services sector ensuring a stable employment ecosystem, rising income, and high aspirations of the younger generation, that is fuelling real estate markets. The average age of people investing in real estate currently is 35 years, significantly lower than the trend in the past few decades where the demography of the buyers was over 50 years of age. Even the demand for the size of the apartments is gradually increasing as Pandemic has forced a hybrid work culture. This is largely facilitated by the record low rates of interest on home loans and improved affordability due to stable real estate prices. To facilitate buyers, we are planning the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2022 from 11th to 13th February at Hitex, to help the buyers identify the best TS-RERA approved projects in the city under one roof.”

He further added, “The vibrancy in the real-estate sector, and presence of large young population interested in purchasing the dream home in the city, it is also bringing in some unscrupulous players trying to sell non-RERA registered properties, increasing the risk for the gullible home buyers. We sincerely advise prospective home-buyers to make the most of the 11th CREDAI Hyderabad Property show to pick up the best TS-RERA approved projects in the city. We also invite the CREDAI members to book their stalls for the property show before we close the bookings. We also request the people to block their calendars from 11th to 13th February 2022 to visit and book their dream houses from the very best and most trusted developers in the city.”

Adding to this Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad said, Hyderabad is a preferred global destination for business, particularly for largest business establishments for MNC’s and a rapidly growing local entrepreneurship ecosystem driving the growth and job creation in the city. Due to the proactive and industry-friendly policies of the Government of Telangana, large corporates such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Infosys, Google, TCS, Deloitte, IBM, and many more are located and expanding their bases in the city. In the near future, the city will be home to 3 datacentres with an approx. investment of Rs. 20,761 Crores by Amazon Data Services, A smart data centre by National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), Global shared services centre by Goldman Sacs, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) investing USD 150 Mn for their new Global Digital Hub in the city generating over 1000 jobs, besides Cybersecurity focused organization Cotelligent-a TechDemocracy company setting up a Cyber Warrior centre of excellence to train over 1000 cyber warriors from Hyderabad, and many more generating employments leading to the spurt in demand for Housing.”

He further added, “As a part of the initiative for promoting industrial growth in the state and creating a robust base and reducing dependence on specific sectors and focusing on decentralization of growth a Medical Devices Park, was set up with the objective of making India self-sufficient in medical devices, which play a critical role in the healthcare industry. Recently 7 companies opened their factories with an investment to the tune of Rs 265 crore leading to the generation of around 1,300 jobs. Hyderabad today has a comprehensive ecosystem for aerospace and defence industry, electronics, and pharma sector. It is an attractive and ideal destination for the industry to set up their base as well as expand their operations. With many such initiatives, the city and the state will continue to witness stable and robust growth in the future. The government has plans to set up a 340 Km Long access-controlled expressway (RRR) besides the expansion of the metro rail network, build more airports to further improve connectivity, and spread the growth across the state, creating opportunities for the Real Estate sector. The city has seen the highest number of launches for residential and commercial real estate, backed by rapid absorption in the last quarter. These developments will further accelerate the growth and the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property show from 11th to 13th February 2022is the best opportunity for the home buyers to pick up the best TS-RERA approved projects in and around Hyderabad.”

Please visit the CREDAI Hyderabad Property show 2022 @ Hitex from 11th to 13th February 2022.

About CREDAI: The Voice of India’s Real Estate Industry:

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) is the apex body for private real estate developers in India. CREDAI represents over 12,500 developers through 205 city chapters and 21 state federations. Its numerous initiatives and activities help developers come together and work towards better practices, improved customer service and a stronger realty industry.