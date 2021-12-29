Philanthropist, Producer Lily Lisa, Named Second Time as Golden Film Awards Goodwill Ambassador

Philanthropist, Producer, Lily Lisa named US Hollywood International Golden Film Awards (GFA) Goodwill Ambassador for the second time at the 2021 GFA’s, held recently in the City of Industry.

Now in its seventh year, the GFA Film Festival, founded by Michael Tse, recognizes and honors those who use their creative talents to celebrate the range and diversity of filmmakers in an interconnected world by encouraging filmmakers to “Twist the System.” By rewarding unique and unorthodox approaches to filmmaking, GFA emphasizes emerging technologies such as mobile devices and digital media in film production and distribution.

Lily Lisa’s documentary, “As Always Stay By Me,” about her work with the homeless population, was a previous Outstanding Documentary winner at the festival. This year, Lily Lisa’s involvement with the festival brought her additional recognition. As Goodwill, Ambassador Lily Lisa is one who helps to promote and develop the festival.

Originally, from Hong Kong, this filmmaker travels all over the world bringing her message of love and hope to thousands, but the Golden Film Award recognition, humbled her. Also known for her philanthropic work, Lily Lisa works from the heart to help those less fortunate. It has been her life’s desire that she makes giving and helping people her mission and priority.

The Fashion Icon wore a gown from her Lily Lisa Collection. The Lily Lisa Brand includes the Lily Lisa (organic/natural) Skin Care, Lily Lisa Mineral Cosmetics and the Lily Lisa Clothing line.

Lily Lisa says, “Beauty is not just outside but must come from within the heart.” This statement tells much about her simple, honest nature and her intelligence; that she works smart and accomplishes much using her elegance to connect with those that have resources to work together and create amazing outcomes.

Lily Lisa has gained a respectful position within the Hollywood glitterati promoting Asian contributions to filmmaking. She believes it is a win-win for the cooperation of Asian-American partnerships.