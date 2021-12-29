2nd Annual Investing for Success Conference – From the Tax Lien Lady

Joanne Musa, Founder of TaxlienLady.com® is Hosting the 2nd Annual Live Virtual Investing For Success Conference January 5 – 6, 2022.

The last 2 years were tough for many. Have there been obstacles that have been suffered?

· Been unemployed or under-employed due to COVID?

· Furloughed from a job for a long period of time?

· Accumulated a lot of debt on account of lost income due to the pandemic?

“If any of these things have happened, you are not alone,” says Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady. “My husband was first furloughed at the start of COVID and eventually let go from his job, so I understand what it’s like to lose a large part of your income and benefits. But there is also an upside, and I’d like to help you make the most of it.”

What’s the upside?

Well, if a job was lost where there was a 401K, it can now be rolled over into a truly self-directed IRA. Use money from a SDIRA to invest in things like real estate and tax liens. How would having a blueprint for investing in alternative assets that are less risky than the stock market feel like?

Learn how a positive money mindset is needed to help succeed in investments (and everything else) and how to better manage money.

If this resonates, then the investor is covered.

On Wednesday and Thursday, January 5 – 6, 2022, Joanne Musa is hosting a Virtual “Investing For Success Conference.” Joanne, known online as The Tax Lien Lady® will be interviewing 8 other experts on how to have peace of mind for money, investments, and retirement.

This online conference will be covering topics like…

· how to become a personally owned bank, pay off debt and grow wealth faster

· how to manage money for building wealth and leaving a legacy

· what’s happening with the real estate market

· where are the best investment opportunities in real estate right now

· how to invest in multifamily properties and apartment houses

And the best part is… it’s free.

Come to the live conference.

It starts at 12 pm Eastern Time, 9 am Pacific, each day.

On January 5, day 1, 4 experts will speak on topics related to money mindset and managing money to build wealth and leave a legacy.

On day 2, January 6, 4 more experts will be interviewed on alternative investment opportunities that can be taken advantage of now.

Each day will end with a 30- minute Q & A session with the experts and will conclude at 3:45pm Eastern Time.

This live virtual event is on January 5th & 6th.

VIP tickets are available for access to the recordings and special bonuses. Register to attend for Free at www.InvestingForSuccessConference.com.