Hite Digital Dayton, Taking The Digital Marketing Industry To Another Level

Elizabeth Presher has recently become the owner of Hite Digital’s franchise in Dayton, OH. She sees this partnership as a massive growth opportunity.

A 4th generation Dayton entrepreneur, Elizabeth previously owned Local Love…a Roaming Boutique, the Dayton area’s first mobile boutique. She quickly realized there was a lack of marketing services in the boutique space. After investing quite a bit of time learning the most effective strategies, Presher opened Grit & Grace Digital Marketing and specialized in digital marketing services in the boutique space.

Presher wanted to scale her business and found amazing growth offering Facebook ads for her clients, but she realized the growth of her own business and clients was limited by her bandwidth and reliance on Facebook ads. Elizabeth took this opportunity to find a way to be better for her clients, reaching out to JC Hite for his knowledge in the digital marketing industry.

JC Hite is the CEO and founder of Hite Digital; this company started operations in 2017. It is a digital marketing agency that’s been scaling ever since its start; at the moment, they count with 16 franchises across the United States and continue to grow.

“I have worked with JC in the past and value his experience and credibility in the space and I reached out to JC to discuss another program that he offered. When he started talking about the franchise opportunity, I realized this was exactly what I had been looking for,” she said. “Although being a part of a franchise was not on my radar at all, after many touch points with the team members at Hite, I knew being a part of this organization would serve my clients so well and would be a catalyst in growing the business I had dreamed of.”

Grit & Grace Digital Marketing, Elizabeth’s previous business, is transitioning to Hite Digital, providing digital marketing services in Dayton, Ohio and the surrounding areas. She thinks that this is a great opportunity for growth in her personal and professional life.

“Not only am I excited about how this partnership will impact our current and future clients by offering services that are the very best for them to grow, but it is hard to describe how happy I am to be part of an organization that values faith, family, and business- in that order,” Elizabeth said about the future ahead of this journey. Now, they aim to be the go-to Dayton digital marketing company.

This new Hite franchise offers services including PPC, SEO, Facebook Ads, Web Design, Branding & Logos, and CRM. Grit & Grace’s previous and new clients will transition under Hite Digital Dayton.

Elizabeth Presher is eager to give her all in this new phase of her life, providing reliable and knowledgeable services to business owners that want to scale their company through digital marketing, just as she did. They’re set and ready to be known as Dayton SEO experts and beyond.

Contact name: Elizabeth Presher

Email: epresher@hitedigital.com

About Hite Digital Dayton

Hite Digital Dayton is a digital marketing agency based in Ohio, offering services such as web design, SEO, PPC, Facebook ads, logo and branding design, and much more.