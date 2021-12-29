CarGuard Administration Offering 24/7 Claims







CarGuard Claims is now open to make filing a claim quicker and easier. When a clients car has been in an accident, is severely damaged, or stolen, an auto claim must be filed with an insurance company. This process can be grueling for the employees at the repair center who are already busy enough.





With the new service from CarGuard Administration, ASE-certified repair centers can fill out a short form online regarding the customers situation with their vehicle. The process only takes a few minutes, and CarGuard takes care of the rest. This service is open to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its even available on major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.





Helping drivers stay covered since 2011





CarGuard Administration first launched in 2011 in Overland Park, Kansas. Over the past decade, it has become one of the leading companies to offer vehicle protection plans. When the manufacturer warranty runs out on a customers vehicle, they can contact their dealership or CarGuard to learn more about these protection plans





A CarGuard vehicle protection plan will cover the cost of repairs when something unexpected happens. The thing about car failure is that it can happen at any time, and if drivers dont have the funds to cover repairs, they could be out of luck. However, if they have a protection plan, they wont worry about how much the repairs will cost.





According to CarGuard Trevor Smith: Drivers are more satisfied with protection plans than the manufacturers warranty that came with the vehicle because the CarGuard protection plan covers more aspects of the vehicle than what manufacturers warranties provide.





How CarGuard plans to make a difference





CarGuard wants to make sure every driver is covered on the road. When a driver has an automotive protection plan, they arent worried about the cost of visiting a repair shop. Making a huge difference in the well-being of their car. If a minor problem gets ignored, it wont take long to turn into a major problem.





As CarGuard Administration keeps members protected with a vehicle protection plan while they are on the road, they want more ASE-certified repair centers to know about the new CarGuard Claims website. When they need to file an auto claim on behalf of a client, this will be the easiest and most reliable route to take.

WebWireID283283

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.