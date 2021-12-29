AcneStar Face Wash collaborates with Instagram Influencers to engage with their audiences

AcneStar face wash from the house of Mankind Pharma, collaborates with content creators and influencers to leverage fun and quirky content via Instagram Reels, thereby targeting the millennials with their new GenZ strategy.

Considering that video has taken over the social media platforms to ramp up online consumption by creating social experiences, even India has emerged as the video-first market. Here, Instagram riding on the favorable wave of videos have seized the opportunity to deliver unparalleled entertainment and expanded its features by incorporating Reels that have been spreading like a wildfire. Hence, a trend of short form video has emerged that is not just growing Instagram and Facebook but is giving the desired push to other apps as well. With the growing popularity and recent trends on reels, AcneStar face wash came up with a strategy around Influencer Marketing to build brand visibility and awareness amongst its target audiences.

Through this, AcneStar has leveraged one of the most popular reel formats on Instagram, the transitional videos. Joining the current trend, the brand collaborated with Vaishnavi Naik, Prachi Kadam, Zoya Jaan and Ashna Zaveri. There is a mix of influencers, who are well known for their lips sync, transition and dancing videos.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, “Over the years, we have seen the changing pattern in the content consumption, earlier people used to rely on text based content but things have changed and people have started consuming more video content to visualize the overall concept and understand in a better manner. Instagram Reels has become one of the most used content platforms by the audience as per the reports and the responses we have seen personally as well. We at Mankind Pharma have always prioritized our consumer requirements, so we came up with this campaign to engage with the audience. Our audience wants information but in a quirky and fun way and I feel Instagram Reels is one of the best platforms to create fun loving content.’

AcneStar is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial face wash with the goodness of aloe vera, salicylic acid, glycolic acid that fights with the biggest enemy of skin that is acne and pimples and gives beautiful clear skin, free from acne. AcneStar Soap and Gel are also designed especially to fight against acne, pimples, whiteheads and blackheads. Its effective formula that attacks the acne-causing bacteria to give you a healthy, radiant and acne-free skin. AcneStar is easily available at a pharmacy near you at an affordable price.

Prachi Kadam

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXlutp1A3wV/

Vaishnavi Naik

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXtVjVxpDRs/

Ashna Zaveri

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX_IzqAhc6T/

Zoya Jaan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYB8eobA5mH/