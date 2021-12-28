Strikepoint Group Holdings acquires Waychoff’s Air Conditioning







Waychoffs Air Conditioning is joining Strikepoint Group Holdings (SGH), formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, as its eleventh acquisition of 2021.





Owner Rick Waychoff founded the Jacksonville, FL-based company with a single truck in 2001. Rick grew Waychoffs Air Conditioning by building one customer at a time.





The company prides itself on its customer service, benefitting from word-of-mouth referrals. The biggest compliment of all is when a customer refers us to a friend or family member. They trust us and know that they have done someone a favor by sending them our way, Waychoff says.





Charlie Haines, CEO of Strikepoint Group Holdings, said Strikepoint prized Waychoffs customer-centered approach and hoped to take its service to the next level. We love having entrepreneurs like Rick Waychoff show us how theyve built such a great reputation and want to help them find new ways to serve their customers. We know theyll be an excellent addition to the Strikepoint family of brands.





Strikepoint builds partnerships with outstanding local and regional brands like Waychoffs, expanding the services they offer customers and enhancing opportunities for employees. Strikepoint looks for companies who share their customer-focused values. Haines said.





About Strikepoint Group Holdings



Founded in 1987, Strikepoint Group Holdings is one of the largest and most referred home services companies in the United States, specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, and indoor air quality. Formerly known as Horizon Group Holdings, SGH is based in Newark, Delaware. Since 2017, the SGH portfolio has expanded organically and through acquisitions in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Florida. Most recently, SGH welcomed First Class HVAC in Millsboro, DE; EB Design Air in Hillburn, NY; A-Absolute Plumbing, Heating, and Air in Roselle, NJ; 4 Service Pros in Lorton, VA; Hurley & David in Springfield, MA; Solvit Home Services in Plainville, CT; Level Home Services, in Havre de Grace, MD; Paradise Air, Inc., in Largo, FL; Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical & Plumbing in Largo, FL; and Elite Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, Bradenton, FL.





About Waychoffs Air Conditioning



Based in Jacksonville, FL, Waychoffs Air Conditioning opened in 2001. It is a customer-focused company providing air conditioning services in the Jacksonville, St. Johns, and Porte Vedra Beach areas of Florida. It provides 24/7 service and never charges an overtime fee.

WebWireID283233

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.