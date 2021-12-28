Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is Expanding Investment Options with Impeccable Financial Loans

GCP Fund is providing a countermeasure to the liquidity crisis commercial investors, developers, and owners are undergoing by providing them with a variety of hard money loans.

The asset-based lending firm is chaired by Joe Malvasio, a commercial lender and investor with over four decades in the industry. Under his leadership, the company has funded and invested in commercial ventures across several states.

“You don’t need to show your income or credit report to apply for a loan at GCP Fund,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “Although some projects do require prior experience, we mostly look at a project’s potential. If we see it paying off in the future, we’ll grant the loan. If we see it paying off really well, we might just propose a structured joint venture loan where we won’t just be in a lender-borrower relationship with the client but an equal partnership with them.”

Apart from structured joint venture financing, GCP Fund offers a surfeit of commercial lending options for the acquisition and development of warehouses, hotels, motels, hospitals, restaurants, raw land, multi-family properties, mixed-use properties, office buildings, retail centers, churches, and many other commercial real estate properties.

The firm’s commercial real estate loans are available to national and foreign investors, developers, and owners. It includes several solutions like bridge financing, acquisition financing, construction loans, permanent loans, private money loans, mezzanine funding, and the aforementioned structured joint ventured financing.

GCP Fund is known as a reliable lender in the world of commercial real estate. The firm has approved funds beyond New York City, where it’s headquartered. The asset-based lender boasts a formidable team of in-house underwriters and a quick closing process for loans ranging anywhere between $1MM to $100MM.

More information about all lending and investment options, along with the online loan application form, is available on the official website mentioned below.

About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC

Global Capital Partners Fund is the top asset-based lender of private loans based in New York. The company has approved several private commercial loans for small and large-scale projects. Their financing solutions range between short-term and long-term loans, which come with experienced in-house underwriting services.

Authorization

“I, Ricky Taylor, am an authorized distributor of news and have the authorization to use the company’s name, Global Capital Partners Fund, in press releases.”

Contact Information

Website:https://gcpfund.com/

Contact: 1-800-514-7350

Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 302 New York, NY 10017

Email:contact@gcpfund.com