Good People Leads to a Good World: Mixology Clothing Company Appoints Eugene Parisi Chief Financial Officer

A wise man once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.” For over a decade, Mixology Clothing Company has been a leader in New York’s contemporary fashion scene. On Monday, December 13th, Mixology took another step forward in becoming an industry-leading brand that inspires confidence in its customers and employees alike. Mixology Clothing Company announced at their annual holiday party that effective immediately, Controller Eugene Parisi will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

This promotion came after Mr. Parisi displayed unparalleled leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the company navigate the darkest days while leveraging his years as a Public Accountant and Controller. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Parisi will continue to implement Mixology’s growth strategies and work alongside financial stakeholders as they collaborate to make the Mixology vision a reality.

In his new role, Mr. Parisi will be responsible for overseeing the finance, accounting, and human resources departments. As Chief Financial Officer, he will also work alongside the rest of the executive team to set the overall strategic, long-term planning at the Mixology Clothing Company.

“Eugene is an incredible leader and friend who deeply understands financial controls accounting practices. There is no doubt that Eugene was one of the key figures in our successful navigation of these past two years. I am incredibly grateful to be working alongside him every day” said, Jordan Edwards, CEO of Mixology Clothing Company.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to inspiring confidence in the industry and beyond; Mixology Clothing Company’s purpose-driven vision is coming to fruition with the appointment of Eugene Parisi to Chief Financial Officer.

To learn more about Eugene Parisi or Mixology Clothing Company, please visit: https://www.shopmixology.com/

About Mixology Clothing Company

Mixology Clothing Company is owned by brother-sister duo, Jordan and Gabrielle Edwards. Founded in 2009, Mixology Clothing Company has successfully established itself as one of New York’s premier brick and mortar and online fashion retailers. The contemporary fashion retailer seeks to inspire confidence by investing in good people with good values who make good decisions and good clothing. Bridging the gap between Zara and Intermix, Mixology created an unparalleled mother-daughter shopping experience that offers a variety of moderately priced designer brands and on-trend pieces. Mixology Clothing Company offers a seamless shopping experience through its dedicated staff, user-friendly website, and multiple locations across Westchester, New Jersey, New York City, and Long Island.