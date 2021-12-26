Uplevel Makes it Safe for SMBs and MSPs to Stay Home



Employees working from home no longer fall under the MSPs cyber umbrella. Our new Secure Remote Worker Gateway addresses both security and management issues, while allowing remote employees to safely and instantly access corporate resources with no extra effort.





Traditional hardware security solutions prove too costly or complex to maintain across remote workforces. Software approaches are simpler, but remain vulnerable to attack from compromised devices on home networks.





Uplevel’s cloud-managed home office gateways create bulletproof isolation between corporate assets and personal home networks. Employees open their laptops, log on and see everything as if they were sitting in the office.





We essentially extend the company LAN along with in-office security into employees’ homes  without getting involved with the employees’ personal networks, and without MSPs having to make house calls, Alexander says.





Employees can install the Secure Remote Worker Gateway in minutes without requiring technicians to visit their homes. Laptops and desktops used for company business connect easily, with the gateway isolating corporate network traffic from vulnerable and frequently compromised home devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles and security cameras.





Highlights include:





● Built-in, enterprise-class firewall





● Helps maintain regulatory compliance  HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX, etc.





● Easy remote management by MSPs or IT administrators





To maintain any sort of compliance and meet insurance requirements, more and more insurance companies are wanting to see that you have a strategy, says Ray Bayer, the Owner of TeamLogic IT in West Portland and an Uplevel customer.





Uplevel is the most elegant solution for that. Its simple to implement, makes economic sense, and it meets the true needs of companies looking to stay secure. We trusted Uplevel for all these reasons, even before the pandemic, and the solution makes even more sense now.”





To read full success stories from Bayer and other Uplevel customers, read our case studies.





Founded on the premise that small business IT infrastructure is too complex, Uplevel Systems brings simplicity, profitability and efficiency to small businesses. With easy installation, reliable, cloud managed solutions, and its unmatched work from home solution, Uplevel is taking small business IT to the next level.





