QuickSmiles Eliminates Orthodontic Maintenance Hassles with New Retainer Program

Recognized as a Diamond Invisalign provider, QuickSmiles’ team of orthodontists are expert Invisalign providers. Their experience transforming over 2000 smiles in Arizona and across the country, illustrates their ability to straighten almost any smile. QuickSmiles’ new retainer replacement program provides patients a cost-effective, hassle-free way for patients to maintain newly straightened smiles for years to come.

Orthodontic treatment in the United States has been gaining popularity over the past few decades. QuickSmiles offers adults and teens alike an alternative to traditional metal braces. Invisalign allows trained Phoenix orthodontists to straighten smiles three times faster than braces. Because they are removable, the clear aligners don’t interfere with school pictures or limit patient’s food choices.

With the increase in orthodontic treatment, demand for retainers to maintain tooth alignment has also grown. “Our treatment plans provide each patient with a set of Invisalign retainers,” said Dr. Stephen Hunsaker, Chief Orthodontist for QuickSmiles. “However, with time retainers can get dirty, crack, or lose their shape allowing teeth to shift. Not wearing a retainer can result in needing orthodontic treatment again. We launched our retainer program so that anyone can keep their smile just the way they like it without worrying about where they will get their next retainer.”

QuickSmiles’ subscription-based retainer replacement program is available to anyone regardless of who performed the initial orthodontic treatment. After an initial visit to create a 3-D scan of your smile, QuickSmiles can provide a new retainer on an annual, semi-annual, or quarterly basis. These Invisalign retainers are made from the same quality materials as the Invisalign clear aligners. They can also help straighten stubborn teeth that have moved over time, ensuring each patient their best smile.

“Retainers come in all sorts of shapes and styles, but they don’t all work the same,” remarked Hunsaker. “Our knowledgeable orthodontists believe in Invisalign because it works so well, not only for straightening teeth, but making sure they stay straight.”

QuickSmiles believes that a beautiful smile shouldn’t break the bank. They accept most insurance plans and offer some of the lowest prices on Invisalign retainers nationwide. Orthodontic treatment begins with a free consultation to discuss a personalized treatment plan.

To learn more about the QuickSmiles retainer replacement program or to schedule your free consultation call (480) 757-0000 or visit www.quicksmiles.com.

About QuickSmiles

QuickSmiles provides affordable smile transformation using state-of-the-art Invisalign treatment method. Over the years, their orthodontists have transformed thousands of smiles — from minor to major alignments, including gaps, crowding, crossbites, underbites, open bites, and protrusions.