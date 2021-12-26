Hong Kong – S for IT visits Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations (with photos)

S for IT visits Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations (with photos) ***************************************************************************



The Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit, visited Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations located at various MTR stations today (December 25) to better understand how the outreach teams assist citizens in need to make applications for the Hong Kong Health Code.







Mr Sit viewed the operation of various mobile support stations at Tai Po Market, Ngau Tau Kok and North Point MTR Stations. He also took the opportunity to chat with members of the public to listen to their views on the outreach service, which is tasked to facilitate the orderly processing of application for the Hong Kong Health Code and foster a caring and inclusive society.







The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) has arranged outreach teams at various MTR stations to assist citizens in need to register for a Hong Kong Health Code account and download or update the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile app from 9am to 6pm every day. Mobile support stations are located at 10 MTR stations in the first phase to provide outreach services. They are Siu Hong, Tai Po Market, Tung Chung, Tsing Yi, Kwai Fong, Kai Tak, Ngau Tau Kok, Tiu Keng Leng, Wong Chuk Hang and North Point Stations. The number of mobile support stations will be increased to cover 25 MTR stations in the next phase, with 15 support stations commencing services in early January. They are Long Ping, Sheung Shui, Wu Kai Sha, Tai Wai, Tsuen Wan West, Nam Cheong, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Prince Edward, Kowloon Tong, Wong Tai Sin, Ho Man Tin, Sai Ying Pun, Wan Chai and Shau Kei Wan MTR Stations.







“We understand some members of the public are not very familiar with digital technologies and may need support from others and learn the skills. Various bureaux and departments are working on it and have solicited community support to foster the Hong Kong spirit of mutual care and assistance in fighting the virus together,” Mr Sit said.







To mobilise community support, the Home Affairs Bureau had invited OGCIO to hold Hong Kong Health Code briefing sessions for district/clansman associations and six charity groups earlier to let them have a better understanding of the operation of the Hong Kong Health Code system so as to assist their members and service users in completing the relevant procedures. Moreover, the Home Affairs Department has also set up Hong Kong Health Code mobile support stations in the 18 districts to distribute leaflets and encourage citizens to register for a Hong Kong Health Code account.

