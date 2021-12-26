Hong Kong – Persons in custody participate in Christmas activities (with photos)

Persons in custody participate in Christmas activities (with photos) ********************************************************************



The Correctional Services Department has arranged for persons in custody (PICs) to attend activities during the Christmas festive period.





The Catholic Bishop of Hong Kong, the Most Reverend Stephen Chow, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Wong Kwok-hing; the Correctional Services Chaplain, Deacon Edwin Ng; and Chief Superintendent, Mr Leung Tsan-ming, visited Stanley Prison and presided at a Christmas liturgy of the Word today (December 25) to share his faith and Christmas blessings with participating PICs. He also went to the prison hospital to convey his sympathy and support to the patients.





Furthermore, the Archbishop of Hong Kong, the Most Reverend Andrew Chan, presided at a Christmas service in Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution on December 23 to preach and share religious messages with PICs. He also visited the institution hospital to show his love and care to the patients.





Through the Correctional Services Chaplain, voluntary chaplains and visitors from religious organisations, a wide range of spiritual and social services are offered to those PICs who wish to participate regardless of their religious affiliation. The services include visits, teaching, counselling, religious worship and recreational activities.