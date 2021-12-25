President of India’s Greetings on the Eve of Christmas





The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas.





In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters.





Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ. This festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity & fraternity amongst members of the society. Jesus Christ’s message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today.





On this occasion, let us resolve to build such a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives”.





Click here to see the President’s Message in Hindi





*****





DS/BM









(Release ID: 1784906)

Visitor Counter : 237





















