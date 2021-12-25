Justin Lee, Counsel, Wuersch and Gering LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/international-arbitration-cle-2021/





About Justin Lee



Justin is a dispute resolution attorney who represents domestic and international clients in arbitration and business litigation matters across a number of sectors, including banking, finance, technology, construction, oil and gas, mining, casino gaming, and factoring.





Justin began his legal career as an appellate attorney at the nationally acclaimed Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia where he managed all aspects of appellate litigation in Public Defender Service cases before the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. His next two roles were as a litigation associate at Hogan Lovells US LLP, where he managed complex disputes and investigations for Fortune 500 companies, and as a foreign associate in the international arbitration group at Philippi, Prietocarrizosa, Ferrero DU & Uría, where he managed domestic arbitrations and international arbitrations for clients with disputes in Chile. His most recent position was as an associate in the international arbitration group at White & Case LLP, where he was responsible for managing commercial and investor-state arbitrations, including ICC, ICSID, SIAC, AAA and JAMS.





Justin is licensed to practice law in England & Wales, New York, and Washington, D.C.





About Wuersch & Gering LLP



Wuersch & Gering LLP (or the Firm) is an international boutique dedicated to providing legal services to domestic and international clients who seek practical solutions for their legal challenges in the United States. The Firms clients enjoy the personal attention of our experienced attorneys. By focusing on core competencies, Wuersch & Gering is able to advise clients with a sophistication usually only found at much larger firms. Yet, thanks to the Firms lean organization our efficiency is unmatched by our larger competitors. Wuersch & Gering has a deep understanding of the differences between U.S. and foreign business practices and legal concepts, making the Firm uniquely qualified to build a bridge between different cultures. Many Wuersch & Gering attorneys are fluent in foreign languages, including German, French, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. This enables us to communicate effectively with our foreign clients and their advisors.





Event Summary



With the tighter restrictions on public gathering brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the international arbitration community turned to remote hearings and proceedings for a more flexible and continuous dispute resolution. However, this new normal has instigated significant hurdles, particularly in contractual defenses and damages analysis.





In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent developments in the international arbitration area. Speakers will analyze the different challenges faced by arbitrators to ensure an efficient dispute resolution amidst the pandemic. They will also examine critical issues and layout effective case management techniques for facilitating dispute settlement in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.





Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



 International Arbitration Trends and Developments



 COVID-19 Impact on Dispute Resolution Enforcement



 Critical Issues and Notable Cases



 Dispute Related Case Management Techniques



 What Lies Ahead





