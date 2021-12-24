Successful Listen ($LSTN) Fundraising on Launchpool followed by NFT Sale with Massive Discounts

Following a successful community raise on Launchpool, with 2.7 million tokens staked by 3,000+ wallets at a value of USD 9.4 million, Tony Hollingsworth, CEO of the Listen Campaign announced a massive increase in $LSTN utilities, including a 50% discount on Listen NFTs.

“We are very pleased with the private sales of the Listen Tokens ($LSTN),” said Hollingsworth. “After the initial raise, we went back at the request of the Launchpool community for a total raise of $750,000 and an additional $350,000 on Infinity Pad. With Lightning and IDO coming up, we then decided to reward our loyal holders and give back via this massive discount.”

Listen NFT collections

The NFT sale will begin with an unprecedented collection of NFTs featuring never-to-be-repeated performances by huge artists such as Stevie Wonder, Sting, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, BB King, George Michael, Jon Bon Jovi, MC Hammer, and dozens more.

In addition to the discounts available, $LSTN token holders have a chance to win 1 of 50 pairs of tickets to the private view of the “Listen Live” event at the Los Angeles Coliseum on June 20th to 22nd, featuring dozens of film and music stars.

“In order to reward our most loyal holders,” continued Hollingsworth, “those with greater holdings will unlock greater discounts, but we will do more, including having auctions that are open only to $LSTN holders, staking benefits and spot contests and prizes.”

The Listen Campaign platform has an annual reach of 500 million people

The Listen NFTs are a part of the Listen Campaign, a global broadcast campaign in 200 countries, 9 languages and scheduled to reach over 500 million people. The Listen Campaign will benefit 1 billion vulnerable and disadvantaged children around the world. The tokens themselves will be supported via a massive marketing and advertising campaign.

Record-holding team

The team behind the Listen Campaign is headed by Tony Hollingsworth, who created nine of the largest global campaigns including the “Nelson Mandela 70th Anniversary Tribute” and “The Wall: Live in Berlin”. They will be bringing their expertise to the decade-long Listen Campaign.

As the team prepares for launch, they have lined up their final IDO Launchpad with Lightning to further increase the number of token holders, project supporters and community members.

Imminent completion of the security audit will be followed by a strong promotion and execution of TGE and NFT launch via the ‘Listen Collectibles Auction and Shop’.

LCAS, Built on Flow

Listen built their platform from the ground up to make buying NFTs as easy as possible for non-Crypto audiences. It is built on the Flow blockchain so it is faster, allows for native fiat payments using regular credit cards and has lower transaction fees. Flow is also more environmentally friendly than Ethereum.

Listen Official Channels:

Website: www.listentoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/listenNFT

Email: marcelos@listencampaign.com