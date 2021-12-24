a1qa joined the finalists at the North American Software Testing Awards 2021

a1qa continues getting recognition from international programs becoming the finalist at the North American Software Testing Awards 2021.

The North American Software Testing Awards acknowledges achievements of companies in the quality assurance area. This autumn, a1qa entered the list of finalists in the Best Test Automation Project (Functional) category.

The nominated project involved performing multiple QA activities for a company that designs low-code solutions. The client reached out to a1qa to accelerate time to market, work out a unified test automation approach to implement within several in-house teams, and obtain expert knowledge on test automation.

By fine-tuning working processes, designing a novel approach to delivering QA services, and sharing professional knowledge, a1qa helped customer’s in-house QA specialists master a modified test automation solution on their own. The client also gained valuable benefits:

• 2X test automation acceleration across multiple platforms

• 16X boost in testing sample apps

• Immediate feedback on the software quality.

Dima Tish, Head of global business development, shared his opinion: “By relying on intelligent test automation, organizations increase QA efficiency, improve ROI, and cut delivery time without detriment to quality, which is so essential today, when the world embarks on the path to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.”

About a1qa

Operating almost 20 years in the international IT market, a1qa has helped 800+ clients successfully accomplish the projects while ensuring high quality of their IT solutions. a1qa provides companies with 360-degree professional QA support, helping reach desired business outcomes. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

