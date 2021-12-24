dbForge SQL Tools Released with a Bunch of New Features



The new version includes the following features and enhancements:



Support for new functions, statements, and keywords.



Improved behavior of data sorting in Data Editor.



Improved display of table relationships on the Query Builder diagram.



Added the ability to resize the search text field in dbForge Search.



Added a warning when trying to save read-only files with the applied changes.



Improved display of the database server name on the Start Page.



And lots of resolved user-reported and internal issues.





dbForge SQL Tools comprises a pack of database tools that significantly extend Microsoft SSMS and help boost developer productivity and reduce expenses when working on database-related tasks.





To learn more about the recent release, refer to



https://blog.devart.com/hurry-to-try-the-new-shiny-sql-tools-6-1.html





