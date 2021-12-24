Arlene McLaren’s book “10 Secrets to Overcoming Fear & Getting Unstuck After Covid -19” Becomes A Best Seller!

Arlene McLaren launched her new book “10 Secrets to Overcoming Fear & Getting Unstuck After Covid -19”, and it Became a Best Seller.

In this short read, written to help people who have been successful in the past but have hit challenges or roadblocks along life’s journey. People who have a dream and a vision and a goal for greatness but need tools and techniques to get back on the bike and keep riding. So today, as my first boss and first mentor James Howard, VP at City College said, “We are going to ride the bike while we fix it!”

As we are navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be feeling sad and stuck. Furthermore, we may even be inclined to stay with the same tribe that closely mirrors our sentiments about the virus.

My recommendation is that you join a new tribe; a tribe of those who think outside of the box, unless you are already a part of that tribe. If not, look for the group that is prospering despite the pandemic, and join that group. During this time of uncertainty, we will all need to think outside of the box and be creative. Only those who are creative and live out-loud will survive and thrive these ever changing times.

In a recent interview on the Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show, Arlene McLaren said, “I am a life coach and a business consultant, which means that I help people to move forward in their business, their project, or their endeavor. A couple of years ago, I was flying high—I had worked in politics and I was recruited out of 300 people to go clear across the country to take a position as director of a chamber of commerce […] after working there, the board of directors changed and I got fired. Not only did I get fired, but my picture was on the front page of the newspaper and it said across my face, “Fired.” I was stuck. My mom passed away and I was really stuck. Finally, I went to a conference and learned about how to move forward. After that, I started writing these 10 secrets that helped me to move forward and that’s how we got to where we are today, which is the book, “10 Secrets to Overcoming Fear & Getting Unstuck After Covid -19″.”

The host, Steve Kidd said, “With the struggles we’ve all faced since the pandemic started, it is so nice to know we’re not alone, and that we can all come out of it and thrive! I encourage everyone to get Arlene’s book on Amazon today!”

As a self-proclaimed ‘Bronx Girl,’ Arlene Mc Laren has achieved tremendous success in what she frequently likes to call her, “adult years of enlightenment.” Now she has reached a life pinnacle by releasing her first book in 10 years aptly named, 10 Secrets to Overcoming Fear & Getting Unstuck After COVID-19. In addition to becoming a bestselling author Arlene is a gifted speaker who often uses her life experiences to coach others to success as a Momentum Life & Business Coach and by creating media content that inspires others in her circle to want to succeed.

As an author, actress, TV talk show host and digital content producer, Arlene has appeared in such notable publications as the Daily News, Ebony Magazine, The Amsterdam News and the Harlem News. She’s even rubbed elbows with world changers such as Presidents Barak Obama and Bill Clinton and Harry Belafonte.

Arlene is popular public speaker and regularly hosts business conferences and training workshops. And as a corporate consultant, she has advised businesses in healthcare, and public service leaders. In fact, in 2012, as a DNC Staffer, Arlene worked on the Presidential Campaign for Barack Obama. She was also appointees to “The Commission on the Status of Women.”

In addition to being an avid international traveler, Arlene is also a recipient of various City, State, Federal Government awards as well as those from various Corporations and Organizations. Arlene holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from Oral Roberts University and a Master’s Degree in Adult Education and Human Resource Development from Fordham University and credits toward a doctorate