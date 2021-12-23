Slam Dunkin Junk Will Do The Shed Removal For You!

Slam Dunkin Junk is a licensed and insured family-owned junk removal company that has operated in the St. Louis area since 2020 and offers a wide variety of junk removal, hauling & minor demolition services.

They are driven by the desire to make their customers’ houses look spotless without them worrying about doing any heavy lifting or exposing themselves to any danger. Slam Dunkin Junk takes care of everything.

With their residential cleanout services, Slam Dunkin Junk provides a reliable and affordable solution for any cluttered house, whether it’s due to a hoarding problem or a minor cleanout.

Slam Dunkin Junk’s services are focused on helping customers save time by taking care of the entire process of cleanouts and saving money by providing one-time payment options instead of installments.

Slam Dunkin Junk offers a customer-focused service to help them improve their spaces’ quality: shed removal.

The shed demolition and removal service comprise a cleanout process first, where a selection process with the help of the customer takes place; then, the rest of the items are removed. Afterward, the Slam Dunkin Junk crew starts the demolition process, carefully separating materials by type; it doesn’t matter if wood, plastic, or metal shed are involved in the process.

Finally, all the waste and debris left is managed by the crew and disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner to ensure that some material is recycled to avoid as much contamination as possible; and construction materials end up in landfills.

Home & business owners interested in junk removal services, furniture removal, appliance removal, minor demolition, or hauling services from Slam Dunkin Junk in St. Louis, can contact them through their website https://www.slamdunkinjunk.com/.The company is offering a free quote for all services.

Contact Name: Kyle Landwehr

Email: slamdunkinjunk@gmail.com

About Slam Dunkin Junk, LLC

Slam Dunkin Junk is locally-owned and family-operated Junk Removal Company located in St. Louis, MO. Their main services are junk removal, hoarder clean house cleanouts, and basement cleanouts.