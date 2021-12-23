HEM Launches Pumpkin Pie Incense Sticks This Holiday Season

What’s winter without a pumpkin pie? The rich aroma of cinnamon, pumpkin, nutmeg and cloves evokes feelings of home, hearth and if nothing else, a wonderfully satisfying meal. HEM, a global leader in the manufacturing of natural fragrance products, is now bringing Pumpkin Pie incense sticks – a first-ever in the market.

The newly launched pumpkin pie incense sticks have an enticing experience of pumpkin, spices, and a touch of vanilla whipped cream. A team of skilled perfumers who amalgamate art and science together to create new fragrances have handcrafted this incense, made from the highest quality charcoal, bamboo, wood powder, and premium fragrance oils.

On the occasion of the launch, Mr. Rahul Shah, Business Development Head, HEM said, “With a rich legacy of being the best sellers in the incense market, we treat our buyers with over 400 different fragrances and other perfumed essentials. We uphold a high level of honesty and integrity in all our actions just as with our products. We believe in continuing to inspire our customers by working on new ways to enjoy fragrances like never before with our every new product launch and our customers are definitely going to like the new Pumpkin Pie scent that takes them through an amazing aromatic experience this festive season.”

A box of Pumpkin Pie Incense is priced at $8.99. The new product is retailed on the websites of HEM fragrances and Amazon.com. https://hemfragrances.com

So go on and drop a splash of pumpkin pie aromas into your basket this holiday season!

HEM Incense:

HEM as a brand is known globally for manufacturing and exporting perfumed incense sticks to over 70+ countries across the globe. Founded by three brothers in the year 1983, HEM has continued to grow in strength and market reach to be ranked as the best incense manufacturing company in India and across the world.

HEM’s mission is to create and promote unique perfume and fragrance products that fulfill the requirements of its customers. HEM’s products are 100% vegan, cruelty free and does not emit any toxic gas. Their products are made to suit all environments that inspire wellness, peace, and harmony in the everyday lives of people.