Robert A. Fett has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Robert A. Fett has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Supported by more than four decades of professional excellence as a licensed Professional Engineer, Mr. Fett, now retired, found success as a consulting engineer, facility manager, and consulting engineer from the 1970’s to the early 2010’s. He has worked as a construction engineer for large construction companies, a facility manager for large organizations, and as a consulting engineer for significant energy conservation companies. He has also served as a construction engineer/facility manager for a large healthcare system in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he completed extensive renovation and addition projects. He is especially proud of creating and profitably operating a small commercial renovation company for years. Mr. Fett specialized in commercial and industrial construction.

In order to prepare for his career, Mr. Fett pursued an education at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering in 1977. He has studied further at the University of Iowa, Drake University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Wisconsin.

Passionate about his field, Mr. Fett has been involved with the National Society of Professional Engineers, the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and the Iowa Engineering Society. Prior to retiring, Mr. Fett was also involved with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers, the American Institute of Plant Engineers, the American Society of Hospital Engineers, the International Facility Managers Association, the National Fire Protection Agency, and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In addition to his successful career as a professional Engineer, Mr. Fett has enjoyed playing bass guitar or keyboards in rock and roll bands since the late 1960’s. Civically engaged as well, he volunteers at his local church and has been involved with sports, especially softball and basketball, and as a coach for youth sports. Looking toward the future, Mr. Fett aspires to help others with their own small projects, and to continue living by the tenets instilled in him by his parents; integrity, hard work and honesty.

