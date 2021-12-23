Pratiti Technologies announces a webinar on pivoting in the pandemic – how to leverage outsourced software product development for strategic advantage



Since digital technologies have seen their integrations increase in industries at a rate 4x greater than pre-pandemic rates, organizations will need a skilled digital transformation workforce to innovate faster.





Learn how outsourcing is now a strategic differentiator and why companies are investing so much in talent, R&D and partnerships.



With these developments, how should you seek collaborators and technology partners for outsourced product development?



A team of industry veterans and product development experts are happy to share their viewpoints and answer your questions. With collective several decades of experience, join us for a lively discussion with our panelists.





Panelists Stephen Bashada (ex-CEO, Siemens MindSphere), Sujit Chakrabarty (Founder, Smit.Fit) and Nitin Tappe (CEO, Pratiti Technologies) will be discussing best practices around outsourcing and how it serves as a strategic and value delivering function. The webinar will be moderated by Prashant Anaskure (COO, Pratiti Technologies).





The webinar will focus on what organizations and start-ups need to do to pivot their product strategy, product roadmap, and marketing and sales strategy to quickly respond to the need of the hour. It will also address how to pivot leadership styles and effectively deliver software products in a whole new paradigm, with a fully remote, WFH team and discuss advantages of outsourcing and unique engagement models.



This webinar will be beneficial for product owners, product directors, SVP, VP of product development, CxOs and Co-founders looking to optimize their resourcing capabilities and wanting to create a pool of technology partners rather than a pool of IT vendors.





Those who are interested can register for free at: https://pratititech.com/webinar/#contactus





Contact Information:



Email: insights ( @ ) pratititech dot com



Phone number: +91 89569 41770 / +44 7401 140854

###