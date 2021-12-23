Nancy Barkley writing and speaking a session for business owners and entrepreneurs for Small Business University 2/17/22



Nancy Barkley is an entrepreneur and small business owner who knows what it takes to start a business from scratch. In 2005, she founded her own business, Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways. She has been dedicated to the hospitality industry for over 25 years with International Romance Travel being her niche.





Her expertise and insights are sought after. Nancy has been featured in many high-profile publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, Money Matters, Huff Post, CNN, Travel Market Report, Travel Weekly and more. Her achievements in the travel industry have also yielded a career as a global keynote speaker. She has presented around the globe to both consumers and peers





While local to Philadelphia, her connections and influence have no borders.

