Meet 9 New ODBC Drivers for Cloud Services



The new ODBC drivers provide direct access to the cloud services through HTTPS from different analytics, BI, ETL, reporting, database management, and IDE tools and programming languages on both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.





Here is the detailed list of the sources:





1. Cloud CRMs: Streak



2. Cloud Accounting Applications: Zoho Books



3. Ecommerce Applications: Zoho Invoice, Zoho Inventory, ShipStation



4. Helpdesk Applications: Freshdesk, Zoho Desk



5. Payment Processing Applications: Stripe



6. Other Applications: Zoho People





To learn more about the recent release, visit:



https://blog.devart.com/nine-new-odbc-drivers-for-cloud-services-released.html





ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.





