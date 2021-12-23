Lombardi: Biden Wages War Against Unvaccinated

Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ Fourteenth Congressional District condemned Joe Biden’s speech on the omicron variant saying Biden is waging war on unvaccinated Americans. Time and time again, Joe Biden has attacked Americans who may have medical, personal, or religious reasons not to be vaccinated and blamed them for America’s rising COVID numbers. This type of rhetoric is not becoming of anyone who holds high office Lombardi said and further divides an already polarized nation. The Biden Administration has basically allowed Dr. Anthony Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat to run the nation and set policy dealing with the pandemic, Lombardi said. This is extremely dangerous as Dr. Fauci shows no intention of ever giving up the power that has been given to him and has stated that many of these pandemic measures like masks on airplanes should be made permanent. Even worse, there is growing evidence that Dr. Fauci was behind the financing of the COVID virus. The first step to ending the pandemic will be firing Dr. Fauci, Lombardi said. Lombardi also noted that despite claiming the omicron variant is a national emergency, Joe Biden went off on a weekend vacation before addressing the issue, which leads many to wonder how dire this situation is. Presidents are expected to lead and provide inspiration and Joe Biden as has been his way since day one provides only fear and disunity in his actions against the pandemic.

“Joe Biden seeks to make war on unvaccinated Americans,” said Jack Lombardi. “At a time, he should be reassuring the nation and showing a steady hand, he divides Americans and promises only a winter of death. This is unacceptable.

“Even worse is the fact, that he is being led to all of his decisions by Dr. Anthony Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat who revels in his fame and power,” continued Lombardi. “We will not defeat this pandemic as long as Dr. Fauci is leading the effort as it is not in his interest to defeat it. He needs to be fired.

“Rather than a one size fits all prescription for COVID that Joe Biden offers, Americans should consult with their own health care providers for the best course of action to take,” concluded Lombardi. “Individuals and their own doctors know what is best for them and unlike Joe Biden, I trust in the commonsense of the American people.”

