Amazing Lahaul And Spiti Passes Of The Western Himalayas

Spiti is one of the famous tourist place to explore. A lot of wonderful things are there which can be joyed during the tour. You should visit this wonderful places and enjoy the passes of this place.

Himachal Pradesh is the famous tourist state of India. This place is quite amazing and famous for amazing places and surroundings. Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Lahaul, Spiti, Leh and many places are there to visit. You can visit all the wonderful places as you like. If you are seeking a place with fun and peace then Spiti is best one. Spiti is the famous tourist place of Himachal. There are many tourists who come to visit this place every year. This place is best for the summer time. You can explore some amazing places which you have never seen before.

There are many passes where you can visit during the tour to Spiti. Kunzum Pass, Kongka Pass, Khardung La and many more passes. Usually, Spiti is well known for beautiful places and surroundings. If you want to enjoy some moments of your tour then this place is best. A lot of wonderful things are there which you have never seen before. Kunzum Pass is the famous Spiti pass which connects Lahaul and Spiti valley. This pass is a beautiful mountain pass in the Kunzum Range of Himalayas.

Kunzum pass is a breathtaking sight to behold. The most exciting features of the pass is the fifteen hairpin turns along the way. It is one of the highest motorable passes of India. This acts as a connection link between the Lahaul valley and Spiti valley. This pass is a heaven for Photographers. Beautiful glaciers, Snow clad peaks and the valley beyond give exquisite views for photography. Additionally, Most traveled mountain passes as bikers and adventure enthusiasts go to experience the thrill. Visitor travelling to Kunzum Pass stop by the temple to seek blessings for the journey.

Khardung La Pass is one the famous pass as Kunzum Pass and others. This pass is quite popular one as the name shows. There are many visitors who visit this place to capture some amazing places. Khardung La Pass is a gateway to some of the most enchanting and unexplored landscapes. This famed mountain pass is very popular amongst adventure seekers and regular tourists alike. It is hailed to be the highest motorable pass all across the globe. Summer is the best time to visit this wonderful pass of Spiti valley.

You can explore all the wonderful passes during the tour to this place. This place offer amazing views of nature as you want. A place should be surrounded by the beautiful places and surroundings. There are so many things which you can enjoy during the tour. If you want to make amazing moments then this place is quite amazing. This place is surrounded by the beauty of nature which you have never experienced before. The passes of this place is quite amazing and recommendable to visit.

Visit all the passes of Spiti valley which are quite famous. That is sure, You will never regret by visit this wonderful place. You should visit this place once for sure. Explore all the wonderful places and passes of this place. You should visit this place as the way which you want.