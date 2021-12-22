Lark Bellingham Is Designed for Student Living



Lark Bellingham offers various floor plan options, including two and three-bedroom fully furnished apartments to share with friends. Individuals can also request random roommates through the matching service. Rent for each apartment includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Students also get access to all community amenities for a comfortable, independent lifestyle.





At Lark Bellingham, students can live a comfortable life with various features like a meditation room, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, club rooms with gaming tables, a study lounge and business center, and sand volleyball and ping pong. Social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends to enjoy more social interaction and to meet new people.





Anyone interested in learning about these student living options can find out more by visiting the Lark Bellingham website or by calling 1-360-778-1500.





About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is an off-campus housing solution for students attending Western Washington. Each student pays an independent rental rate to eliminate issues with roommates who cant pay their rent. The complex offers a comfortable lifestyle to help students enjoy their college years.





Company: Lark Bellingham



Address: 800 Viking Circle



City: Bellingham



State: WA



Zip code: 98229



Telephone number: 1-360-778-1500

