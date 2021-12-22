9 Global Thought Leaders Delivered Powerful Message in the Webinar Series Hosted By Vantage Circle



The sessions had the world’s most premiere Thought Leaders, Business Heads and Authors as the Keynote Speakers.





The free for all webinar provided some takeaways like solutions to alleviate stress and manage uncertainty, the difference between a team and a tribe, direct connection between company performance results & its focus on people, communication strategies to eliminate FOSU (Fear of Speaking Up) and many more important topics.





Being a part of the Vantage Circle webinar series was not only enlightening, but it was also a delight to work with such good people. In our work, we say Gratitude attracts Gratitude and it is clear that Vantage Circle attracts great people because THEY are such good people. I will work with them anytime, anywhere! Said Chester Elton, #1 Bestselling Business Author, Organizational Culture, Employee Engagement and Teamwork Expert. He authored The Carrot Principle: How the Best Managers Use Recognition to Engage Their People, Retain Talent, and Accelerate Performance and Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done.





“It was my pleasure to be one of the Keynote Speakers at Vantage Circle’s VUCA(P) Webinar Series. The webinar series was a good initiative where knowledge and ideas were shared to help the business managers get through these uncertain times. I wish Vantage Circle success in its future events.” Quoted Garry Ridge, CEO, WD-4, San Diego, California, USA.





About Vantage Circle:



Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retain their top talents. For more information please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/.

###