Hong Kong – Unconscious detainee dies in hospital

Unconscious detainee dies in hospital



​A 46-year-old Indian male detainee who was found unconscious in Castle Peak Bay Immigration Centre (CIC) of the Immigration Department (ImmD) died in a public hospital today (December 21).





At around 4.30am today, the detainee was found unconscious inside his dormitory. Medical staff of CIC immediately conducted medical examination and applied first aid treatment to him. An ambulance was called to send him to a public hospital. He was certified dead at 5.50am today.





ImmD has reported the case to the Police and will fully co-operate with the Police in the investigation.