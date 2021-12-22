DR. AMBEDKAR SCHEME FOR SOCIAL INTEGRATION





The application is required to be forwarded through the respective District Collector/District Magistrate and Social Welfare Department with recommendations. Applications that are received in the Foundation directly without having recommendation of the Competent Authority are returned to the applicant requesting them to re-submit the proposal duly authenticated/recommended by the concerned authority in the State Government. Moreover, there are cases where the marriage of the couple is not found registered under Hindu Marriage Act 1955 but under the State Marriage Registration Act. In such cases the concerned District Collector/District Magistrate are requested to forward a certificate regarding the status of religion of couple.





Documents received in piecemeal gets the process delayed or slow irrespective of all states.









The guidelines of the Scheme and application format indicating necessary documents required to be submitted and is available in the website: www.ambedkarfoundation.nic.in to facilitate the applicant to submit the proposal with all related documents at one go. They are also informed through mail/telephone how to submit the complete application through proper channel.









Letters are also sent to the District Collector/ District Magistrate in the State Government to give wide coverage of the Inter-caste Marriage Scheme for awareness of intended couple.









ANNEXURE





State wise statement of Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages for the Years 2018-19 to 2020-21









Financial Year 2018-19









S. No. State Sanctioned

1. Andhra Pradesh 16

2. Delhi 25

3. Gujarat 04

4. Haryana 06

5. Maharashtra 06

6. Rajasthan 04

7. Telangana 10

8. Tamilnadu 22

9. Uttar Pradesh 09

10. West Bengal 03

11. Himachal Pradesh 03

12. Karnataka 05

13. Odisha 01

14. Jharkhand 01

15. Madhya Pradesh 02

16. Chhattisgarh 01

17. Jammu 01

18. Uttarakhand 01

Total 120



















Financial Year 2019-20









S. No. State Sanctioned

1. Andhra Pradesh 54

2. Delhi 50

3. Haryana 04

4. Maharashtra 05

5. Madhya Pradesh 02

6. Telangana 52

7. Uttar Pradesh 15

8. Himachal Pradesh 01

9. Tamilnadu 13

10. Rajasthan 06

11. Gujarat 09

12. West Bengal 15

13. Punjab 01

14. Chhattisgarh 07

15. Karnataka 04

16. Puducherry 01

17. Uttarakhand 03

18. Odisha 02

19. Kerala 04

Total 248



















Financial Year 2020-21









S. No. State Sanctioned

1. Andhra Pradesh 114

2. Delhi 36

3. Haryana 07

4. Maharashtra 17

5. Madhya Pradesh 04

6. Telangana 63

7. Uttar Pradesh 26

8. Himachal Pradesh 02

9. Tamilnadu 57

10. Rajasthan 01

11. Gujarat 06

12. West Bengal 11

13. Punjab 02

14. Chhattisgarh 04

15. Kerala 01

16. Uttarakhand 01

17. Karnataka 01

Total 353















This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, S hri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









***





MG/RNM/IA













(Release ID: 1783925)

Visitor Counter : 123

























