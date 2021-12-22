The application is required to be forwarded through the respective District Collector/District Magistrate and Social Welfare Department with recommendations. Applications that are received in the Foundation directly without having recommendation of the Competent Authority are returned to the applicant requesting them to re-submit the proposal duly authenticated/recommended by the concerned authority in the State Government. Moreover, there are cases where the marriage of the couple is not found registered under Hindu Marriage Act 1955 but under the State Marriage Registration Act. In such cases the concerned District Collector/District Magistrate are requested to forward a certificate regarding the status of religion of couple.
Documents received in piecemeal gets the process delayed or slow irrespective of all states.
The guidelines of the Scheme and application format indicating necessary documents required to be submitted and is available in the website: www.ambedkarfoundation.nic.in to facilitate the applicant to submit the proposal with all related documents at one go. They are also informed through mail/telephone how to submit the complete application through proper channel.
Letters are also sent to the District Collector/ District Magistrate in the State Government to give wide coverage of the Inter-caste Marriage Scheme for awareness of intended couple.
ANNEXURE
State wise statement of Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages for the Years 2018-19 to 2020-21
Financial Year 2018-19
|
S. No.
|
State
|
Sanctioned
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
16
|
2.
|
Delhi
|
25
|
3.
|
Gujarat
|
04
|
4.
|
Haryana
|
06
|
5.
|
Maharashtra
|
06
|
6.
|
Rajasthan
|
04
|
7.
|
Telangana
|
10
|
8.
|
Tamilnadu
|
22
|
9.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
09
|
10.
|
West Bengal
|
03
|
11.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
03
|
12.
|
Karnataka
|
05
|
13.
|
Odisha
|
01
|
14.
|
Jharkhand
|
01
|
15.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
02
|
16.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
01
|
17.
|
Jammu
|
01
|
18.
|
Uttarakhand
|
01
|
Total
|
120
Financial Year 2019-20
|
S. No.
|
State
|
Sanctioned
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
54
|
2.
|
Delhi
|
50
|
3.
|
Haryana
|
04
|
4.
|
Maharashtra
|
05
|
5.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
02
|
6.
|
Telangana
|
52
|
7.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
15
|
8.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
01
|
9.
|
Tamilnadu
|
13
|
10.
|
Rajasthan
|
06
|
11.
|
Gujarat
|
09
|
12.
|
West Bengal
|
15
|
13.
|
Punjab
|
01
|
14.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
07
|
15.
|
Karnataka
|
04
|
16.
|
Puducherry
|
01
|
17.
|
Uttarakhand
|
03
|
18.
|
Odisha
|
02
|
19.
|
Kerala
|
04
|
Total
|
248
Financial Year 2020-21
|
S. No.
|
State
|
Sanctioned
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
114
|
2.
|
Delhi
|
36
|
3.
|
Haryana
|
07
|
4.
|
Maharashtra
|
17
|
5.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
04
|
6.
|
Telangana
|
63
|
7.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
26
|
8.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
02
|
9.
|
Tamilnadu
|
57
|
10.
|
Rajasthan
|
01
|
11.
|
Gujarat
|
06
|
12.
|
West Bengal
|
11
|
13.
|
Punjab
|
02
|
14.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
04
|
15.
|
Kerala
|
01
|
16.
|
Uttarakhand
|
01
|
17.
|
Karnataka
|
01
|
Total
|
353
This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
