DR. AMBEDKAR SCHEME FOR SOCIAL INTEGRATION

Dec 22, 2021 | Business


The application is required to be forwarded through the respective District Collector/District Magistrate and Social Welfare Department with recommendations. Applications that are received in the Foundation directly without having recommendation of the Competent Authority are returned to the applicant requesting them to re-submit the proposal duly authenticated/recommended by the concerned authority in the State Government. Moreover, there are cases where the marriage of the couple is not found registered under Hindu Marriage Act 1955 but under the State Marriage Registration Act. In such cases the concerned District Collector/District Magistrate are requested to forward a certificate regarding the status of religion of couple.


Documents received in piecemeal gets the process delayed or slow irrespective of all states.




The guidelines of the Scheme and application format indicating necessary documents required to be submitted and is available in the website: www.ambedkarfoundation.nic.in to facilitate the applicant to submit the proposal with all related documents at one go. They are also informed through mail/telephone how to submit the complete application through proper channel.




Letters are also sent to the District Collector/ District Magistrate in the State Government to give wide coverage of the Inter-caste Marriage Scheme for awareness of intended couple.




ANNEXURE


State wise statement of Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages  for the Years 2018-19 to 2020-21




Financial Year 2018-19


























S. No.

State

Sanctioned

1.

Andhra Pradesh

16

2.

Delhi

25

3.

Gujarat

04

4.

Haryana

06

5.

Maharashtra

06

6.

Rajasthan

04

7.

Telangana

10

8.

Tamilnadu

22

9.

Uttar Pradesh

09

10.

West Bengal

03

11.

Himachal Pradesh

03

12.

Karnataka

05

13.

Odisha

01

14.

Jharkhand

01

15.

Madhya Pradesh

02

16.

Chhattisgarh

01

17.

Jammu

01

18.

Uttarakhand

01

                    Total

120






Financial Year 2019-20



























S. No.

State

Sanctioned

1.

Andhra Pradesh

54

2.

Delhi

50

3.

Haryana

04

4.

Maharashtra

05

5.

Madhya Pradesh

02

6.

Telangana

52

7.

Uttar Pradesh

15

8.

Himachal Pradesh

01

9.

Tamilnadu

13

10.

Rajasthan

06

11.

Gujarat

09

12.

West Bengal

15

13.

Punjab

01

14.

Chhattisgarh

07

15.

Karnataka

04

16.

Puducherry

01

17.

Uttarakhand

03

18.

Odisha

02

19.

Kerala

04

                                      Total

248






Financial Year 2020-21

























S. No.

State

Sanctioned

1.

Andhra Pradesh

114

2.

Delhi

36

3.

Haryana

07

4.

Maharashtra

17

5.

Madhya Pradesh

04

6.

Telangana

63

7.

Uttar Pradesh

26

8.

Himachal Pradesh

02

9.

Tamilnadu

57

10.

Rajasthan

01

11.

Gujarat

06

12.

West Bengal

11

13.

Punjab

02

14.

Chhattisgarh

04

15.

Kerala

01

16.

Uttarakhand

01

17.

Karnataka

01

                                     Total

353




This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.




***


MG/RNM/IA






(Release ID: 1783925)
Visitor Counter : 123