Joon Faii Ong, MD, Receives $4M in Startup Funding for Medical Device GyroGlove

Dr. Joon Faii Ong and his cutting-edge medical device firm, GyroGear, recently received $4.3 million (or £3.1 million) in the first phase of its startup funding round for its groundbreaking GyroGlove—the first wearable medical device in the world for patients suffering from neuromuscular issues. Foxconn Technology Group led the recent funding round…