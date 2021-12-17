Francis Ayombil has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Francis Ayombil has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Ghana in 2007, Dr. Ayombil obtained a Master of Philosophy in Science. He later completed a continuing education international student’s exchange program in biochemistry at the University of Vermont from 2008 to 2010. Dr. Ayombil subsequently concluded his studies with a doctorate in biochemistry at the University of Vermont in 2016.

Dr. Ayombil began his career as a summer intern in the immunology department at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in 2006 before working as a teaching assistant at the University of Ghana from 2007 to 2008. He garnered further experience as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Vermont from 2011 to 2014, a graduate research assistant at the University of Vermont from 2014 to 2016 and a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania and The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from 2016 to 2021. Since 2021, he has excelled as a research associate at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Ayombil has been additionally appointed as a 2020 academy ambassador for The New York Academy of Science, from which he previously received a Scientists Teaching Science Certificate of Completion.

Alongside his impressive career, Dr. Ayombil has authored and co-authored numerous published works, including “Regulation of factor V and factor V-short by TFPIα: Relationship between B-domain proteolysis and binding,” “Insights Into Vitamin K-Dependent Carboxylation: Home Field Advantage,” “Proteolysis of plasma-derived factor V following its endocytosis by megakaryocytes forms the platelet-derived factor V/Va pool,” “Voices on Diversity: Support Systems That Work,” “Voices on Diversity: Creating a Sense of Belonging” and “Voices on Diversity: Multiple Paths to Becoming a Scientist,” among others. He is also the recipient of numerous accolades, including induction to the Molecular Cell’s 1,000 Inspiring Black Scientists in America. Dr. Ayombil was likewise presented with a Travel Award to attend the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Research Society’s Research Colloquium, among numerous other honors.

Dr. Ayombil maintains his affiliation with the Hemostasis & Thrombosis Research Society, the American Society of Hematology, the American Heart Association, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previously, he was a member of the Ghana Science Association, and the American Society for Microbiology. He attributes his success to his drive and desire to contribute significantly to the human race. In the coming years, Dr. Ayombil would like to publish his recent research and seek a permanent position in the academic field.

About Marquis Who’s Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.