Melissa Birdsall Joins the NAI Legacy Investment Team

NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that Melissa Birdsall has joined the NAI Legacy Investment team as Executive Vice President – Head of National Accounts. Melissa’s broad experience ranges from alternative investment capital raising, asset management and portfolio construction. Her primary role will be to manage and form new relationships with broker-dealers and related investment distribution verticals, helping NAI Legacy improve its position as a national leader in their private equity/syndication platform. Melissa will be bringing over sixteen years of experience in the field to NAI Legacy.

“It is a privilege to join the hardworking team at NAI Legacy. I am excited to integrate my experience in the alternative investments space with NAI Legacy’s vast resources to expand their national platform of tax-advantaged real estate solutions.” Melissa Birdsall

Prior to NAI Legacy, Melissa has worked in business development roles at nationally known asset management firms, as well as private equity firms and investment banks. Melissa received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Minnesota and has earned the FINRA Series 7, 66 & 63 securities licenses as well as her real estate brokerage license.

Duane Lund, Chief Operating Officer, said “Melissa brings an established network to NAI Legacy and a successful track record of maintaining and expanding national accounts with leading broker-dealers and registered investment advisors. We look forward to her leadership as NAI Legacy expands its national accounts in the industry.”

Please visit www.nailegacy.com for more information, or email invest@nailegacy.com

About NAI Legacy

NAI Legacy is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in tax-efficient real estate investment solutions. NAI Legacy is focused on Commercial Real Estate Investments, Brokerage, NNN Properties, Property Management, Asset Management, and Private Client Solutions. The team at NAI Legacy has a combined 150 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector with over $6 billion of brokerage, investment, and property management experience. Our affiliation with NAI Global connects us to regional offices across the US and beyond.