EdTech Startup announces Orphicy National Skill Evaluation Test (ONSET)

EdTech Startup Orphicy announces Orphicy National Skill Evaluation Test (ONSET), selected students to get electronic gadgets (Laptop, Ahmedabad-based EdTech startup Orphicy announces dates for its nation-wide test – Orphicy National Skill Evaluation Test (ONSET). The 360 degree skill evaluation test will be conducted online on the Orphicy app (available on both Google Playstore and Apple Appstore) on the 2nd of Jan 2022, Sunday.

Apart from awarding prizes and scholarships to students, the Test shall mark the opening of the next academic session. Team Orphicy would like to understand the strengths and areas of improvement for students so as to design an appropriate learning module for them. The EdTech Startup has designed the test to assess the overall skill set of students – testing the academic and non-academic prowess in students. The test followed by a personal counselling session shall enable the parents and their wards to make better decisions in the coming years in line with the NEP 2020.

“Very often institutes and companies make the mistake of testing the student’s on only their Math and Science skill in the search for the brightest talent. We have consciously tried to ensure that this is not only an evaluation of the student’s Math and Science skill but an overall evaluation of the academic and decision-making aptitude of the child. The testing areas in the test are Maths, Science, Logical Reasoning, Lateral and Critical Thinking, Decision Making etc,” shares Vipul Tyagi, CEO & Co-Founder of Orphicy.

He further adds, “We don’t intend to make this test a rat race but want this to be a chance for a student and their parents to discover himself; know his academic strengths and weaknesses.”

ONSET test in the opportunity to have a one-on-one counselling session with an expert academic advisor. Through this test Orphicy would like to offer electronic gadgets like laptops and tablets PCs to 100 selected students that could open up the entire world of internet and e-learning for them.

Post the test parents and students will get an overview of the Orphicy Flipped Learning approach and various courses offered to students to gain competitive advantage.

“Our modules are designed with a holistic approach focusing on extracurricular activities along with academics. We are certain that an Orphicy student stands apart from his peers not only academically but also in terms of his communication and presentation skills” shares Tyagi.

About Orphicy

Orphicy (Orphic Learning Private Limited) is an Ahmedabad-based Education Startup led by seasoned academicians with over a decade of experience. After having helped thousands of students in their undergraduate and post-graduate competitive and entrance exams journey, the team wanted to add more value by being able to connect with young students in their formative years. The result of this quest was Orphicy.

The startup offers education modules empowered using visualisation methods, live interactions, analytics, and psychometric analysis to achieve the desired results. They also provide dedicated career guidance to each student.