Anthony Naccarato Named A 2021 Most Admired CEO by Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal announced that it has named Anthony Naccarato, President of O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers to the Most Admired CEO of the Year class of 2021. The honorees will be recognized at a live event this week at the Crystal Tea Room and a special publication on December 10th.

The best leaders rise to a challenge, and the past year and a half presented many as the world navigated the Covid-19 pandemic. Top level executives around the globe were tasked with not only keeping their businesses going, but also ensuring the safety of their employees.

The Philadelphia Business Journal is proud to recognize some of the region’s top executives as our 2021 Most Admired CEOs. Each have demonstrated the skills, agility and ingenuity required to lead their companies through the most difficult of times. We received nearly 100 nominations from the public this year and selected 28 honorees from that group.

Representing the commercial real estate, engineering, information technology, health care, life sciences, and legal industries, along with many other sectors of business, each of these Philadelphia-area chief executives has shown grit and resilience in navigating the pandemic over the last year.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato Structural Engineers

O’Donnell & Naccarato is a consulting structural engineering firm with offices in Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey, and Indiana. The firm specializes in structural engineering, structural design, garage design and restoration as well as facade inspection and restoration across a wide array of markets including Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences and Residential.

About Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal is the premier media solutions platform for companies strategically targeting business decision makers. The media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective publishing daily stories on its website, social networks and weekly edition available in print and online. The Philadelphia Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ) that delivers a total business audience of over 10 million people via our websites and publications and nearly 1,000 annual industry leading events. ACBJ owns 44 business publications across the country that offers exclusive, in-depth business coverage. In addition, ACBJ owns and operates AmericanInno, BizWomen, BizEquity and Hemmings. ACBJ is a unit of Advance Publications, Inc.