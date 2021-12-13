Volvo Cars and Northvolt to open Gothenburg R&D centre as part of SEK 30bn investment in battery development and manufacturing

Volvo Cars and Northvolt will open a joint research and development (R&D) centre in Gothenburg as part of a SEK 30 billion investment in battery development and manufacturing. The R&D centre, which will become operational in 2022, will create a few hundred jobs in Gothenburg and positions Volvo Cars as one of the few automotive brands to make battery cell development and production part of its end-to-end engineering capabilities…