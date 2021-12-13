Universal Orlando Resort debuts original walkaround character, Earl The Squirrel – Inspired by actual squirrel who took up residence at theme park years ago

Universal Orlando Resort will debut an adorable, original character, Earl the Squirrel, inspired by the actual tale of a mischievous squirrel who scurried into the theme park’s holiday décor years ago. Standing six-feet tall and sporting a festive “I Love Acorns” holiday sweater, the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Earl will be available for meet and greets on select days beginning Saturday…
