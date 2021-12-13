Techstars backed SaaS startup unremot raises $700k in a Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Techstars backed SaaS startup unremot that offers a community-driven business-in-a-box solution for consultants, has raised $700K in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures and participated by Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN), ah! Ventures and Point One Capital.

Since 18 months of the launch in Feb 2020, unremot has 14,000+ monthly active users, 40,000+ monthly visitors, 80% organic users and users from 52+ countries, with 70% from the US, Canada, UK, Australia & Germany.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “unremot steps in at a time when discovering professionals on a seamless platform had become extremely important. We have organisations working on finding professionals from different domains but corporates. This platform has bridged the gap and helped Consultants create a community-like structure, increasing their discoverability factor. The fact that unremot is addressing the entire spectrum of remote working on an advanced level and keeping the entire experience efficient prompted us to back the company.”

The independent consultants struggle to manage their client meeting requests, scheduling, and payments, surviving the broken experiences through multiple products. This problem is solved by unremot, which is a business-in-a-box solution that provides a personal office to consultants that allows their clients to discover, request, schedule, pay and conduct meetings in a jiffy – all in one place. It combines online discovery, calendar, payments, and video conferencing into one screen and leverages a discovery-driven community interface.

Shiju Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO, unremot says, “Our driving force for being entrepreneurs is to build products and watch users love it. The journey from our previous startup iTraveller to the current one, unremot is a testament to this pursuit. With unremot, we believe that the success of future businesses will depend on how best one could leverage the power of small communities at scale. unremot aspires to become a go-to place for consultants who want to build their client communities and we target to bring together 25 million users on unremot in the next 5 years.”

Commenting on the fund raise, Hemlata Varlani, CMO – DFAN shared, “DFAN is an angel network backed by a global community of 1500+ technology & business leaders. The start-ups we invest in are carefully chosen with due diligence and with our whole community actively contributing to their success. unremot’s solution brings its users on a community-based interface, enabling mutual discovery and engagement. They are solving a real problem with their ‘all-in-one tool’ designed for independent consultants to set up their own personalised online remote workspace. To capitalise the global gig economy, currently estimated to be $350 Bn and slated to grow to $455 Bn (2023), we are looking forward to unremot’s product being aggressively marketed along their robust GTM plan which includes organic search, community initiatives and affiliates.”

unremot is a 25 member fully remote team, led by Shiju Radhakrishnan, Nisanth Kumar, Binse Abraham, Avanti Shukla and Thahir Backer. The team has previously worked together in the past, before being acquired and taking their exits.

unremot aims to reach 1 Mn users by the end of 2022, 5 Mn by 2023 and 25 Mn by 2025. To fuel this growth, the company is targeting to raise a larger $2 Mn round at the end of the Techstars program.

Shiju Radhakrishnan and Nisanth Kumar started their entrepreneurial journey in 2012 when they founded iTraveller – an online travel planning application that enabled customers to customise and book their holidays. In 2018, iTraveller’s story took an interesting turn when it got noticed by lastminute.com – the European OTA giant was looking to enter the Indian market and decided to acquire iTraveller.com. Once bit by the entrepreneur bug, there is no going back. By early 2020, Shiju & Nisanth once again found themselves consumed by an idea that needed innovation. This later evolved into unremot.