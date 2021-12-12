United Nations grants observer status to International Solar Alliance in a historic decision





United Nations grants Observer status to International Solar Alliance. This is going to give impetus to “ One Sun One world one grid “. This will help in bringing equitable energy solutions to the world.





In a congratulatory tweet Union Minister for Power and MNRE Shri R.K Singh said that the historic decision of granting Observer Status to International Solar Alliance by United Nations is going to be a stepping stone in furtherance of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of One Sun One World One Grid. Shri Singh tweeted on the occasion and said that this will provide a big boost to the initiative to bring about just and equitable energy solutions through the deployment of solar energy.







The historic decision of granting Observer Status to @isolaralliance by United Nations is going to be a stepping stone in furtherance of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of One Sun One World One Grid. — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) December 10, 2021

Shri Singh also marked that this would immensely help towards achieving the goal of net-zero carbon emissions through global co-operations.





He reaffirmed that India is progressively contributing to this mission by having a significant share of RE in the power mix.





***





MV/IG









(Release ID: 1780469)

Visitor Counter : 488





















