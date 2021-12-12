The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Exploring Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): The Future of Healthcare Is Here



However, along with the rising shift to RPM is the challenge for healthcare service providers to successfully integrate an effective data collection and transmission software into their systems, thus harnessing further RPM potentials and the way providers deliver their services remotely.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and as they delve into an in-depth analysis of the current healthcare trends. The speakers will provide helpful tips in leveraging the use of technology in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. They will also offer practical strategies in choosing and employing the best software or solution for a better RPM outcome.





In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:



 The Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and How It Works



 Benefits and Advantages of RPM



 Challenges and Pitfalls



 Software Integration for Better RPM



 Tips and Strategies



 An Outlook of What’s Ahead





Speakers/Faculty Panel





Dr. Mark Clements Ph.D.



Endocrinologist and Medical Director



Children’s Mercy Kansas City





Diana Ferro, Ph. D.



Ph.D. Research Scientist & Assistant Professor



Childrens Mercy Research Institute





Svetlana Kurklinsky Ph. D.



Director of Clinical Research



Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Sciences





For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/exploring-remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-cle/





