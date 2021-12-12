The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Exploring Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): The Future of Healthcare Is Here

However, along with the rising shift to RPM is the challenge for healthcare service providers to successfully integrate an effective data collection and transmission software into their systems, thus harnessing further RPM potentials and the way providers deliver their services remotely.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and as they delve into an in-depth analysis of the current healthcare trends. The speakers will provide helpful tips in leveraging the use of technology in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. They will also offer practical strategies in choosing and employing the best software or solution for a better RPM outcome.
In a LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
The Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and How It Works
Benefits and Advantages of RPM
Challenges and Pitfalls
Software Integration for Better RPM
Tips and Strategies
An Outlook of What’s Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Dr. Mark Clements Ph.D.
Endocrinologist and Medical Director
Children’s Mercy Kansas City
Diana Ferro, Ph. D.
Ph.D. Research Scientist & Assistant Professor
Childrens Mercy Research Institute
Svetlana Kurklinsky Ph. D.
Director of Clinical Research
Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Sciences
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/exploring-remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.
###