Leading Voice In Infection Defense Returns To Business News Podcast



During a wide-ranging conversation with Host, Jill Nicolini, Stromeyer described how the cold and flu season is not just confined to winter. “Cold and flu season is actually year-round, in the winter people stay inside and congregate. It makes sense that when somebody is sick and in a confined space, those germs are much easier to spread.”





Stromeyer is an industry leader in public infection prevention.





With the pandemic being spread primarily as an airborne pathogen as well as the common cold, it is critical to consider using air disinfection systems. Additionally, its important to remember to wash your hands and give your cleaning products the time to do their job. Stromeyer recommends that all facilities, especially those with small children who are not yet vaccinated, use the UVC systems to disinfect the air in each room at least three times per hour.





The full interview can be heard by visiting https://bit.ly/3DGSMHV





About Jill Nicolini



Jill Nicolini is a 14-time Emmy Award nominee for her work as a broadcaster for both reporting and hosting. As a journalist, she has traveled around the world. Nicolini can be seen on the PIX-11 Morning News as an anchor and reporter covering traffic, weather, entertainment, and features.





About Irwin Stromeyer



Stromeyer is a credentialed and experienced professional in the field of public infection control and germ eradication and a leader in the field of public or community-acquired infection prevention services. He has the technology to SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE the survival of invasive microbes. The vast majority of these microbes are transported from surface to surface by human hands. There is no other company in the region that offers this service. As an associate member of the Association for Professionals Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Irwin is uniquely qualified to discuss the best way to reduce the communal spread of these microbes by infection prevention through control and eradication.





About Sterile Space, Infection Defense, LLC.



Sterile Space Infection Defense provides a unique and necessary service in todays ever-infected world to seriously inhibit the issue known as Cross Contamination Infection. Now, more than ever before in modern history, our good health is hunted by bacteria, viruses, fungus, mold, algae, and worst of all, Adaptive Organisms or Superbugs. Its important to understand how and why deadly infections that used to be found only in hospitals and nursing homes have gained access to the public arena. The worst part is that our children and elderly are the easiest victims of these diseases because of their developing or dwindling immune systems.

