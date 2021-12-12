Shufti Pro Ltd. Declared Winner For Best KYC & Onboarding Solution in Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021

Shufti Pro, the global identity verification and authentication service provider, is declared the winner for its state-of-the-art IDV solutions at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 under the category of Best Solution – KYC and Onboarding. The winners of the prestigious Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 were announced in a virtual ceremony that was held on the 9th of December, 2021.

Leveraging AI-powered liveness detection checks, Shufti Pro is globally recognized for its highly accurate real-time Identity verification solutions. It incorporates ​​mobile ID verification, OCR for structured and unstructured documents, and video KYC to facilitate frictionless, safe, and fraud-free onboarding.

The Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 are held in recognition of the financial services institutions, technology firms, and service providers who manage to meet compliance standards despite the ever-changing regulatory landscape. Out of the 191 submissions, Shufti Pro is awarded as the Best Solution – KYC & Onboarding for providing enterprises with a seamless, swift, and compliant customer enrollment process.

The winners of the fourth edition of Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 were selected by a panel of leading industry figures having first-hand experience in the regulatory compliance domain along with their expertise in technology and services firms. The wide range of categories included Best Solutions, Outstanding Projects, Regtech Awards, Ones to Watch, and Industry Awards.

“The global market size of digital KYC is expected to reach USD 1,015.36 million by the end of 2026,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of shufti Pro. “Shufti Pro’s “Best Solution” Regulation Asia Award win validates our efforts to provide effective KYC solutions that benefit businesses in enhancing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and client experience. We are honored to provide KYC/AML solutions that are configurable to global compliance regulations.”

Shufti Pro has recently won two awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021 and Best in Biz Award for providing unmatched consumer services. Moreover, the company bagged Global Business Excellence Awards 2020 for providing excellent KYC/AML services and made its way into the World’s 100 Most Innovative Cybertech companies.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based identity verification services have a remarkable accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven itself to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital identity and financial frauds faced by businesses.

