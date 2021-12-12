Sharon Dendinger Tells the Story of a Remarkable Hero Who Was Awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and Purple Heart Medals

The Vietnam War was a long, costly, and contentious conflict. It was a war that created a chasm between the citizens of the United States of America. Some individuals enthusiastically supported it, while the other half loathed it. However, the real casualties are often overlooked. They were the foot soldiers and the civilians who got caught in the trauma and crossfire of conflicting superpowers…